(CBSNewYork)- Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is producing a television special that calls for action in the case of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician who was shot and killed by police in Louisville earlier this year.
The special is titled #SayHerName: Breonna Taylor and it’s set to air on the PlayersTv digital and broadcast network Wednesday, July 10 at 7 pm EST.
Taylor was shot eight times by plainclothes police officers in her apartment after officers executed a narcotics search warrant without knocking in the early morning hours of March 13. No drugs were found in the apartment. The actions of the officers have come under fire in the months since and her name has been central to the police brutality and racial and social justice protests that have continued throughout the country.
Irving’s program is set to include specific calls to action asking viewers to call city and state officials, register to vote and social media posts bringing attention to Taylor’s death. In the midst of the continued protests against police brutality, Irving said that it is “critical to magnify how these unjust behaviors and practices are directly impacting Black women.”
According to the Associated Press, Alice Garza, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and journalist Jemele Hill are among those who will be appearing in the program.