TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Tuesday is Primary Election Day in New Jersey.

This year, the state has shifted to a system that’s mostly done by mail.

Ballots must be sent by 8 p.m. and received by July 14 to count.

They can also be placed in a county drop box or brought to a Board of Elections office.

Voters can still visit their polling places, but will be given provisional paper ballots.

The most-watched races will decide who is on the ballot come November for seats in Congress.

Voting by mail: You must request your ballot by June 30 and mail your ballot by July 7. Click here to request a ballot.

Voting on Election Day: Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 7. Click here to find your polling location.

What’s on the ballot? Click here to see a sample ballot for your district.

What safety precautions will be in place? Click here for state guidance.