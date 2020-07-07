Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a sizzling and stormy start to the week, Tuesday will be a bit closer to normal.
A mild morning with some clouds will give way to a few breaks of sun in the afternoon, but overall don’t expect as much sunshine as we’ve seen over the past few days.
Thanks to those extra clouds, Tuesday won’t be as hot, but will still be warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are again expected in the afternoon, and some could be strong, featuring gusty winds and torrential rain.
In fact, that will be the trend for the rest of the week: hot and humid with PM storm chances. So, stay tuned for the latest.