NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has an update on an all-female volunteer EMT company in Brooklyn.

A state administrative judge has granted it a license to operate an ambulance in the Orthodox Jewish community.

The women’s group, Ezras Nashim, had been fighting for a license in the community, where there has long been an ambulance service only run by men.

Tuesday’s ruling reverses a decision by the Regional Emergency Medical Services Council of New York City.

Hatzoloh, the male volunteer ambulance corps, will have another hearing Wednesday afternoon to fight the ruling.

