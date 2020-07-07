NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More than 3,000 day care centers could reopen as early as next week in New York City, the mayor said Tuesday.
“The Board of Health is looking at the data, looking at the facts, how to do this properly, how to do it safely,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “There’s been a lot of conversation between the Board of Health and our health department and the child care providers over recent weeks. They are ready to go, waiting for that approval.”
WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Holds Daily Briefing
Masks and social distancing will be required, and there will be no more than 15 children to a room.
Students and staff will undergo daily health screenings, and rooms will be cleaned daily.
The Board of Health is expected to vote on the plan this evening.