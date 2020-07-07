Today we’ll see iso’d to sct’d (at best) showers with an iso’d t’storm west of the city and mainly after 2/3 PM. The bottom line is it’s not looking like a repeat of yesterday… that is to say, we won’t see nearly the intensity or the coverage of the showers/t’storms. However, should anything develop, brief heavy rainfall and a little lightning would be expected. Outside of all that, expect muggy conditions with highs in the low to mid 80s.

An iso’d shower/rumble of thunder is possible tonight, otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and humid. Temps are expected to fall into the low 70s.

There’s a better chance for showers/t’storms tomorrow, a couple of which have the potential to be strong. It will be warm and muggy again with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday looks like a generally quiet day with just an iso’d shower/t’storm, but it will be rather hot and sticky… high of about 90, but feeling like 95.

Also worth mentioning… there’s the potential for tropical development along the southeast/mid Atlantic coast from mid to late week. There’s no guarantee this will happen, but even so, this system is trying to bring at least some rain to the area Friday into Saturday, some of which could be heavy depending on the track. Of course, we’ll have more on this in the coming days.