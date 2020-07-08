NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There were some alarming moments for a driver parked next to a building as part of its facade collapsed.

First responders were called to 203 East 38th Street near Third Avenue around noon.

Emergency responders are one the scene, surveying the damage.

The building facade of 205 East 38th within the @NYPD17Pct has fallen off striking an occupied vehicle. The driver suffered an injury to his right leg. @NYPDSpecialops on scene along with @FDNY. pic.twitter.com/UJaJNTab0a — Sgt. Carlos Nieves (@NYPDNieves) July 8, 2020

The building is a five-story, unoccupied parking garage. Neighbors say it has been closed during the pandemic, but they have seen trucks coming in and out loaded with debris.

Witnesses told CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas that someone making deliveries was on the sidewalk when the first few bricks fell. It was a matter of moments before the facade came crashing down. Thankfully, the quick thinking delivery man was able to get out of the way.

The Department of Buildings is on the scene to determine how stable the structure is. They say a 45’x10′ chunk of bricks fell from the parapet level of the facade.

FDNY members continue to operate on scene of a partial parapet collapse from a 5-story building at 205 East 38 St. in Manhattan. There is currently one non-life-threatening injury to a civilian reported. pic.twitter.com/nWpfx3jh50 — FDNY (@FDNY) July 8, 2020

There was another person in a car right out front who was not as lucky. The bricks came crashing down on his vehicle, injuring his right leg. He was taken to the hospital.

Two nearby parked cars were also damaged, the DOB said.

“It was a rumbling and the bricks hit the ground, it was a real thump,” said witness Corky Ramirez.

Witnesses say it’s amazing more people were not severely hurt.

