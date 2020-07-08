PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – Four people were killed and three others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Paterson.

Authorities said the gunfire broke out just after 11 p.m. at Carroll and Governor Streets.

Responding authorities rushed the seven victims to Saint Joseph’s Regional Medical Center. One victim was treated and released, and a 20-year-old and 19-year-old were hospitalized in stable condition.

Four others died. They have been identified as Al Malik Williams, 37, Otis Smith, 37, Unique Jones, 22, and Nygier Barrett, 25. They were all from Paterson.

Authorities haven’t released much else by way of details surrounding the shooting. It wasn’t clear how many shooters may have been involved.

Witnesses said the gunfire came from a vehicle that sped away from the scene.

Several vehicles were also damaged in the shooting.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh released this statement:

Clearly, the severity of this incident speaks to larger problems than urban violence that need to be addressed in the immediate future. However, I want to be clear that we will have zero tolerance for violence in our city. Both prevention of loss of life and public safety are paramount to my agenda and I will personally engage in the process to curb these types of heinous incidents, which steal our young residents and instill fear in the community at large. Currently, I’m working with my administration and community leaders to put the young people who are engaging in this dangerous behavior in a room and explain the gravity of their actions, just as we’ll ensure that they understand the seriousness of our commitment to stopping further attacks. This must end today.

Authorities ask anyone with any information to submit a tip at 1-877-370-PCPO, 1-973-321-1120, or email tips@passaiccountynj.org.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office is leading the probe.

