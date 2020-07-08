Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update in the case of Amy Cooper, the white woman who was seen on camera calling 911 and falsely accusing Chris Cooper, a Black man, of threatening her in Central Park.
Chris Cooper, no relation, may not help in the District Attorney’s investigation.
On Monday, Amy Cooper was charged with filing a false police report.
Video from the May incident shows Amy Cooper calling 911 to claim she was being threatened after Chris Cooper, an avid birdwatcher, asked her to leash her dog.
In a statement to The New York Times, he said Amy Cooper had “already paid a steep price. Bringing her more misery just seems like piling on.”