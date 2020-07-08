UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — People on Long Island will now have more choices for indoor fun and activities as the region entered a new phase Wednesday on the road to reopening.

It’s a step toward the start of a new normal in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Each have moved into Phase 4, meaning people can now be inside a museum.

Museums, the aquarium, and historical sites are back on-line and ready to bring cooped-up families options of things to do, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

In Uniondale, the Nassau County Firefighters Museum and the Cradle of Aviation Museum will open their doors to the public on Thursday.

There will be new protocols, including:

Only 25% capacity will be allowed

Many of the interactive exhibits have been cordoned off, while others will be disinfected hourly

Employees’ temperatures will be checked daily and hand sanitizer will be readily available

But after four months of darkened exhibits, it’s a step many are excited about.

“It has been a lot of hard work to get the building ready for people to come in safely. A lot of cleaning has been done. A lot of changes to the museum, in terms of closing off some of the interactives and things like that. But we think we’re a big enough space to handle the 25% easily,” added the Aviation museum’s Andy Parton.

The one hold out, the Long Island Children’s Museum, which is privately run, has not yet announced its opening date.

Businesses left out of Phase 4 reopening include malls and gyms.