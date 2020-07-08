NEW INFONew York City Public Schools Will Reopen With 'Blended Learning' Model In Fall, Mayor Says
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There have been 11 additional deaths in New York due to coronavirus, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo called “relatively good news” compared to where the state was at the height of the pandemic.

The governor also hailed Long Island’s entering Phase 4 reopening today.

“The bad news is everything around us, frankly,” Cuomo said. “Thirty six states are seeing an increase in the COVID infection rate. That is the bad news.”

WATCH: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Briefing

Cuomo said that is not a matter of increased testing – increased hospitalizations show the reality of the problem, he said.

The governor said all county fairs have been canceled.

Cuomo said the state continues to research air filtration systems to see if they can filter out COVID-19 from the air in indoor situations like malls.  He said that malls in Phase 4 regions can reopen on July 10 provided they have enhanced HVAC filtration systems in place.

