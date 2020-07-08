NEW INFONew York City Public Schools Will Reopen With 'Blended Learning' Model In Fall, Mayor Says
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – While the spike in gun violence continues in New York City, more voices within the community are calling for an end to the bloodshed.

Since Sunday, at least 60 people have been shot – 11 of them killed – in shootings across the city.

In a dramatic display, 101 pairs of shoes were placed on the steps of Brooklyn Borough Hall to highlight additional recent shooting victims. There was also a casket.

Mothers and community leaders are calling for action.

Natasha Christopher’s 14-year-old son was shot to death in 2012.

“I am heartbroken. I’m sick and tired of this. We keep saying ‘Black Lives Matter‘, but Black lives have to start mattering to Black people,” she said.

“That is unimaginable. And the response was deafening from the Black community, but it was also deafening from the White community,” said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

Murders are up 23% over this same time period last year.

  1. CYRUS says:
    July 8, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    Please, let us all work now to resolve this urgent problem so we do not have to lose another child to senseless gun violence. My deepest condolences and sympathy to the mother’s of these children.. I cannot imagine the heartbreak they feel every day. . We must do better.

