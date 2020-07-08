Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Harlem‘s new “Black Lives Matter” street mural was unveiled Wednesday morning.
Local artists and community groups spent hours painting the words on a stretch of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.
The mural spans two blocks from 125th to 127th streets.
It was privately funded.
Mayor Bill de Blasio has said Black Lives Matter street murals will be painted in each of the five boroughs.
Work on another Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower is set to begin Thursday.
Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets will be closed as painting gets underway.
The area is expected to remain closed until Sunday morning.