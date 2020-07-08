Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Attorney General Letitia James is set to provide an update Wednesday on her investigation into recent protests and the actions of police.
Her office held public hearings last month, with testimony from more than 100 witnesses.
James is probing the NYPD’s response to weeks of demonstrations following the killing of George Floyd.
From NYPD vehicles lurching into crowds to Molotov cocktails being thrown at police cruisers, cameras have captured tense and sometimes violent moments between protesters and police in the wake of George Floyd‘s killing.
Some officers were disciplined by the department for actions observed during the protests.
