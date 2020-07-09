NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump is pushing for schools to open this fall, even as coronavirus cases continue to climb across the country.

“We want to learn in the classroom, so we want them open in the fall,” he said Wednesday.

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos slammed plans to alternate days in the classroom.

“They must fully open and they must be fully operational,” she said.

The president threatened to cut off funding for schools that don’t reopen and criticized his own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s safety guidelines, calling them “very tough and expensive.”

“It’s guidance. It’s not requirements,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it’s a state and local decision when and where to reopen. He said he’s following the science and will make the final call.

“If anybody sat here today and told you that they can open the school in September, that would be reckless and negligent,” he said.

New York City public schools plan to reopen with staggered schedules so students can properly social distance. Most children will be in the classroom two or three days a week, then remote learning the others.

Families also have the option to stick with 100% remote learning. They can opt back into blended learning on a quarterly basis and opt out at any time.

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said health and safety is the priority.

“We can make up learning for students. We cannot bring a student back who is infected and passes away,” he said.

“It’s not as crowded because of the alternating days. All those things make me feel safer,” parent JT Yost told CBS2.

“My number one concern is about being back in the building and is it going to be safe – even with the measures that they are proposing,” said kindergarten teacher Meghan Moulton. “My concern is the kids keeping their masks on… If I can’t tie your shoe – that’s a new one that came today – how am I going to tie a shoe?”

Child care on remote learning days is a big question for many.

“We’re going to work over the coming weeks to find other ways to help them,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Schools will be cleaned every night, face coverings will be required, and large spaces, like cafeterias, gyms and outdoor areas, will be used for classes.

This guidance may change, but students will know their schedules by August.