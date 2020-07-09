Today will be mostly sunny, hot and humid with just a stray shower/t’storm. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90, but when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the mid 90s. In fact, a heat advisory is in effect for northeast NJ until 6 PM… feels like the mid 90s. ***We’ll have to continue to monitor the southeast/mid-Atlantic coast for tropical development… could have a tropical depression or storm in the next day or so.

Tonight will become cloudy with a chance of showers/rain to our south overnight… this will be from the leading/northern edge of the potential tropical system. Temps will fall into the mid 70s.

On and off rain will develop tomorrow with periods of heavy rain and even some downpours expected… best chance after midday and into the night. In addition to this, a few strong t’storms can’t be ruled out with gusty winds being the main concern. When all is said and done, 1-3″ of rainfall is expected with the likelihood of this falling across the eastern 2/3 of our area… I attached the “best case” and “worst case” scenarios to show there’s still a bit of a disparity. In addition to this, there will rough surf and strong rip currents at the beaches.

There will be some leftover rain early Saturday morning, mainly north of the city, as the system makes its exit. For the remainder of the day, there will be a chance of showers/t’storms, esp. west and into the afternoon/evening… this activity will be associated with an approaching cold front. Outside of all that, expect warm, muggy conditions with highs in the mid 80s and feels like temps near 90.