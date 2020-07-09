(CBSNewYork)- The Brooklyn Nets have had several players opt out of the NBA’s Orlando restart due to positive COVID-19 test results, leaving the team in need of replacements as they fight for the playoffs. According to multiple reports it appears that the organization has turned to a pair of veterans to fill those holes.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday night that the Nets have agreed to terms with guard Jamal Crawford and are “moving towards” a deal with forward Michael Beasley.

Jamal Crawford has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 9, 2020

Crawford reached agreement with the Nets, and Beasley is progressing toward a contract to provide Brooklyn with two accomplished veterans in NBA restart. Beasley also has a strong relationship with Kevin Durant. https://t.co/Dau3PVhSJw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 9, 2020

The 40-year-old Crawford spent this season as a free agent after playing for the Phoenix Suns in 2018-19 and averaging a shade under eight points per game in a little under 19 minutes per outing. A three-time Sixth Man Of The Year award winner, Crawford has always been a strong scoring option, something that the Nets will need after seeing Spencer Dinwiddie opt out of the bubble and guard Kyrie Irving still recovering from injury.

The 31-year-old Beasley also spent this season on the free agent market after spending the first half of 2018-19 in Los Angeles with the Lakers. Beasley averaged just over ten minutes per game while with the Lakers with seven points and just two rebounds per game. His three point shooting cratered hitting just three of 17 attempts over 26 games. The 17 attempts was the second-lowest total of his career. A former number two overall pick of the Miami Heat, Beasley has struggled to find a permanent home in the league playing for eight teams in 11 seasons.