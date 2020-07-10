NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Questions have been raised on social media about the $1.4 billion the Catholic church received in coronavirus aid.
The money came from the taxpayer-funded Paycheck Protection Program.
The Archdiocese of New York received 15 loans, totaling at least $28 million just for its top executive offices.
At least $1 million reportedly went to St. Patrick’s Cathedral.
The Associated Press says tens of millions of dollars went to dioceses that were financially strapped not only because of COVID, but due to payouts made to victims of clergy sex abuse.
A spokesperson from the Diocese of Brooklyn denies those claims and says PPP money was only used to keep people employed and for other eligible expenses during the pandemic.
