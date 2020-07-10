NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio is rolling out a new initiative to combat the spike in shootings and gun violence in New York City.
“We have seen some really tough weekends, particularly last weekend, and particularly in Harlem we saw way too much violence,” he said.
Over the July 4th weekend, there were 37 shootings with 56 victims.
LINK: Tracking Shootings In New York City
“It’s not something that’s acceptable in this city. We cannot have people live in fear. We cannot have our young people in the crosshairs. It’s not something that we will allow in this city,” de Blasio said.
De Blasio said this weekend the city will be focusing particularly on gun violence in Harlem. The mayor said police officers will be paired with members of community organizations. They will walk the streets together in an effort to engage the community and de-escalate situations before they get out of control.
He also announced a youth town hall next Friday in Harlem.
Web Extra: See the mayor’s presentation slides (.pdf)
“This is a people’s response to violence. And the people saying ‘This is our community, and we will not allow violence in our community,’ and that is the single most powerful response,” the mayor said.