NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Reading the children’s book “Goodnight Moon” is a bedtime ritual in many households, and now, a local mother is using it as inspiration and giving it a modern twist to help explain these difficult times.

Lindsay Rechler was having a hard time explaining the coronavirus school closing and why she was now working from home to her 2-and-a-half- and 4-year-old children.

“I felt the best way to explain to them what was going on would be to write some sort of poem or story,” said Rechler in an interview with CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

Her children love the popular book “Goodnight Moon” that points out all of the elements in one room. Now with everyone home, Rechler was inspired to write her own book called “Good Morning Zoom.”

“Flowers in bloom and a picture of all of the kids from your class on Zoom,” wrote Rechler in her book. “There was your mom and dad working on their phones and iPad.”

Bindya Melwani and her 6-year-old son Shiv love the book.

“This was extremely relatable to them,” said Melwani. “It was a story that they were actually living in and I think that’s what was nice about it.”

From creating couch pillow forts to speaking to grandparents on video calls, “Good Morning Zoom” normalizes what for a child could be confusing aspects of the new normal.

“Doctors, nurses, grocery store workers, delivery drivers, the list goes on. Essential workers who are really helping us stay safe, stay home,” said Rechler. “And the book contrasts the difference between the inside world and the outside world.

And in the end, it provides comfort that one day this will all be over. The book can be found on Amazon and GoodMorningZoom.com. All proceeds support three charities related to COVID-19.