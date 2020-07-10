Comments
TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on the new pedestrian bike path on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.
Bicyclists have been voicing their concern about safety on the narrow path.
One person on a bike was even hit by another cyclist.
RELATED STORY: How Safe Are Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Paths? Woman Tells CBS2 What Led Up To Her Serious Injury
Now, officials have lowered the speed limit from 15 mph to 5 mph near the overlooks.
Signs indicating the new speed limit have been added along the path.