TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on the new pedestrian bike path on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Bicyclists have been voicing their concern about safety on the narrow path.

One person on a bike was even hit by another cyclist.

RELATED STORY: How Safe Are Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Paths? Woman Tells CBS2 What Led Up To Her Serious Injury

Now, officials have lowered the speed limit from 15 mph to 5 mph near the overlooks.

Signs indicating the new speed limit have been added along the path.

