NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Restaurant owners say the last thing they need is another setback, but they’re getting one in the form of Tropical Storm Fay.

Elizabeth Kajtazi owns Michaelangelo’s Restaurant on Arthur Avenue which could seat 76 people before the pandemic. Capacity is now limited to 20, with outdoor dining only for the foreseeable future.

But, no one wants to settle down to eat in a downpour.

Kajtazi was moving tables partway indoors Friday afternoon.

“There’s no point of putting the tables out,” she told CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

Kajtazi had exactly two diners in for lunch Friday. She was expecting three to four times that.

The rain makes a mess of a plan to begin to bring back Arthur Avenue financially. Two blocks are closed to traffic Thursdays through Sundays, which is meant to entice visitors to grab a bite.

“Tonight’s not gonna be a great night for outdoor dining and, get your furniture and umbrellas and everything in so they don’t go flying away and create any kind of danger,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Pascuale’s Rigoletto was staffed up and ready for a crowd. Instead, workers stared at rows of empty outdoor tables.

They’re hoping it doesn’t stay this way all weekend, and feeling jealous many restaurants outside the city are allowed limited indoor dining.

“Westchester County is doing better than we are. I wish we could get to that point where we could be 50 percent,” said Nick Marricco.

“It’s heartbreaking. Hopefully we could use the inside, but that’s not gonna happen anytime soon,” said Kajtizi.