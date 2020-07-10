Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City drivers are getting a break from alternate side parking for another week, the mayor announced Friday.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said the program will remain suspended through Sunday, July 19.
Alternate side parking and street cleaning have been suspended for most of the coronavirus shutdown.
The mayor also recently announced drivers will only have to move their vehicles once a week, instead of twice in some areas.
“[We’ll] continue to evaluate how that’s going and then when we decide to come back, we’re going to come back with some clarity on the new rules,” he said Friday. “I think people need and deserve clear information.”