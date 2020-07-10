Rain will overspread Ocean and Monmouth this morning with some showers and light rain moving into the city by late morning. Showers and some rain will then fill into the city around midday (heavy pockets of rain already south) with steadier rain/heavy rain/downpours this afternoon and into this evening before the rain/showers taper off late in the evening and overnight. Winds will peak in the city late this afternoon and into tonight with gusts to 45 mph (or better) as the storm makes its pass over the city… winds will subside overnight.

When all is said and done, a widespread 1-3″ of rainfall is expected with perhaps 4″ or more in localized areas. That said, flooding/flash flooding will be one of the greatest concerns. As for the beaches, rough surf and strong waves are expected today and even into tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be an overall quieter day, but there’s at least a chance of showers/t’storms, esp. midday and into the afternoon. It will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid and upper 80s.

As for Sunday, we’re expecting mostly to partly sunny skies and just a low-end chance of showers/t’storms. Outside of that, It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.