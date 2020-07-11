NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Fay left some residents in Brooklyn up all night, rushing to clean up a sewage back-up that leaked into their basements.

Many were forced out of their homes.

It was a disgusting mess for at least a dozen residents along several streets near East 87th Street and Avenue M in Canarsie.

They tell CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge sewage has been pouring into their basements since Friday afternoon and that the city took too long to show up and fix the problem.

The Department of Environmental Protection finally showed up Saturday morning and have now set up a pumping system around the blockage.

Residents described the horrible smell and said their belongings were ruined, floating in water.

In some cases, the water was up past their ankles.

Residents say they started calling 311 around 4 p.m. Friday, but it took until Saturday for them to arrive.

One homeowner says a city official told her the main sewer line was broken.

CBS2 reached out to the DEP. All they said was they have crews working on it. They did not say what caused the sewage back-up.

“My basement is at least 2 feet high with water. I have lost everything in there,” one homeowner said. “To the city, I’m paying my taxes and I need my service. I have lost all of my children’s little things from many years that I kept in the basement. I need to be reimbursed, but I need the problem to be fixed.”

“The washer and dryer are gone. It’s that close to the furnace now. We just lost everything. We brought up what we could, but things are just floating around in the other room,” another homeowner said.

Residents say it’s even worse this happened during a pandemic because they’re now concerned about traces of COVID-19 in the sewage.

According to health officials, experts don’t know yet what the risk of transmission from human waste might be, but the virus that causes COVID-19 may have the potential to spread through untreated sewage.

Residents are worried their entire homes are now uninhabitable, not only because of the water damage but also the smell. They say the clean-up is going to be a nightmare.