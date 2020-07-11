NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday there are fewer than 800 patients hospitalized with coronavirus in New York for the first time since March 18.
Cuomo said the three-day average death toll from COVID-19 was seven – the lowest since March 16.
“Throughout this pandemic, we’ve made progress by recognizing that state and local governments can’t fight the virus on their own – the efforts of everyday New Yorkers to socially distance, wear masks and wash their hands are central to our ability to slow the spread and save lives,” said the governor in a statement.
Cuomo’s office confirmed 730 new coronavirus cases from the most recent round of testing, bringing the statewide total to 401,029.
