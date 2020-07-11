NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The community and local leaders are gathering in Harlem on Saturday night as part of an effort to stop a recent rash of shootings.

People started to gather at the corner of 143rd Street and Malcolm X Boulevard around 7 p.m. to disrupt what they are calling senseless gun violence, CBS2’s Cory James reports.

This all stems from recent shootings that have been happening all over the city.

Last weekend, there were 37 shootings and over 56 victims. Several of those incidents involved people who were shot while on the streets of Harlem.

Because of that, Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled a plan Friday to curb the crime, and he invited community leaders to step in.

One of the organizations taking part in the initiative is called “Street Corner Resources.”

The organizer, Iesha Sekou, says it’s necessary for them to get involved to not only save the community but also to save lives.

“When you have child, you would never want to look in that room and that be the last memory that you have was when your child was in that room and all of that stuff is there and there’s no child, so on these streets, when you’re trying to save a life, you have to do what’s necessary to save the life. That’s the bottom line,” Sekou said.

The mayor and First Lady Chirlane McCray were both in attendance. Sen. Brian Benjamin was also expected to attend.

HAPPENING NOW: @NYCMayor & his wife, First Lady McCray, participating in an “Occupy the Corner” event in Harlem at 143rd Street & Malcom X Blvd. This gathering is taking place after recent shootings all across #NYC and uptick in violence in #Harlem. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/27XB0mEvXV — Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) July 11, 2020

The demonstration started at 7 p.m., and organizers say they will stay out to share their message and call for an end to gun violence even if it rains.