By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a windy and soggy Friday thanks to Tropical Storm Fay, things were a little brighter and warmer today, but we did have to deal with scattered thunderstorms. Expect things to quiet down pretty quickly after sunset and we’ll enjoy a generally dry night with clearing skies. It’ll be mild too with temps in mid 60s to low 70s.
Tomorrow is shaping up to be a much brighter day overall along with more heat. Temps will reach the upper 80s and even low 90s away from the shores. If you are heading the the area beaches to cool off, be mindful of an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents.
Monday will start off the week with temps a touch cooler but with high humidity and a returning chance for scattered showers and storms.