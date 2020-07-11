NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Saturday, a third Yankee tested positive for the coronavirus, but he’s the first one who was actually in camp.
Reliever Aroldis Chapman tested positive for COVID-19 and says he has mild symptoms.
Chapman cleared his intake test this week before arriving at camp, but all players are required to be tested every other day. That’s when his test came back positive.
“We feel like we’ve handled it and are handling it. Again, this is something that even moving forward, a positive test is probably gonna come our way. It’s about doing all the things that hopefully as a whole keep us safe and healthy, but right now, we feel like we’re doing a good job in here of managing,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.
The Yankees immediately did contact tracing. So far, no other player Chapman has come in contact with has tested positive.
The All-Star will have to stay at home for the next two weeks.
