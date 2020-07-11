WALDWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A driver in New Jersey lost control and swerved right into a restaurant’s outdoor dining area Friday.
Surveillance video shows the moment a woman veered into the parking lot of Nellie’s Place on Franklin Turnpike in Waldwick.
The car can be seen dragging picnic tables and tent frames. Fortunately, the restaurant was closed because of the rain, so no one was outside at the time.
Police say the 57-year-old woman fainted at the wheel and eventually stopped after crashing a short distance away.
Some workers were inside the restaurant at the time.
“It was a little catastrophe. It was a little disturbing and upsetting,” owner Karen Schultz said. “Obviously, the first thing was to make sure she was OK.”
“I was very glad it rained yesterday and that nobody was on the patio,” bartender and manager Eric Monroe said. “Metal can be replaced, people can’t.”
Police say the woman suffered minor injuries. No one else was hurt.
The restaurant was back open Saturday and a customer donated barricades to make it safer.