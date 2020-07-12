NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a demonstration showing support for the NYPD on Sunday in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

It was met by Black Lives Matter protesters and at least one person was Tased and put in handcuffs, CBS2’s Cory James reported.

On a video obtained by CBS2, a Black Lives Matter protester is seen engaging with an officer. Strong words are exchanged after the cop yelled at him to “get back.” Then, seconds later, the officer pushes him.

Right after that you see another officer step in, grabbing the protester from behind. As that man pulled out his phone, the officer took out his Taser.

Another video shows a fight break out between BLM supporters and members of the “Back The Blue” group.

Fists are seen flying, and a young woman falls back after allegedly being punched in the face.

One of the protesters said he witnessed that happen and got assaulted, too.

“I got in the middle of that and police pushed me back and that guy hit me in the face. Why are they pushing me back when people like him are the ones exerting violence on everyone else? This happened today, tonight, here, a block down, right in front of their precinct,” the protester said.

And near the precinct is where James watched at least two people get arrested.

One man was placed in plastic handcuffs, and James tried asking why he was taken into custody, but he didn’t say.

Another man a block over was placed in plastic cuffs and forced into the back of an ambulance. After he came out he told James police cut his hand while allegedly arresting him for no reason as people watched close by.

Police said the person who got Tased was seen throwing a helmet at a uniformed officer. Overall, it’s unknown how many people were involved from each group and how many arrests were made.