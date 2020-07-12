NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was struck by a car and killed in Brooklyn on Saturday.

It happened around 8 p.m. on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 39th Street in Borough Park.

Police said the driver of a silver coup rammed into the man as he was unloading groceries from the trunk of a green mini van.

Family members identified the victim as Jose Barrera, 50, a father of four.

Barrea had just returned from shopping with his wife and 6-year-old daughter.

Neighbors told CBS2’s Christina Fan Barrera set his daughter on the sidewalk then turned around to pickup another item when he was hit.

Police said Barrera’s wife had gotten out of the car moments before the crash.

The 21-year-old driver of the coup stayed on the scene and was taken into custody under suspicion of DWI, according to police.

CBS2 learned the driver passed a DWI test and was released without charges, but the investigation is ongoing.