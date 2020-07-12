Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a much more pleasant day across the area thanks to lower humidity and less in the way of thunderstorms. While we will have a slight risk for a few stray showers/storms Sunday night, most spots will stay dry.
Expect mostly cloudy skies with about a 10-20% risk. Otherwise, it’ll be muggy and mild with a low in the mid 70s here in town and in the upper 60s for the outlying suburbs.
Monday will start off the work week on a warm and muggy note, in the mid-80s under mostly cloudy skies. There will also be a pretty good chance for showers and storms, so keep an eye on the sky.
Things look to dry out for the mid-week with temps in the upper 80s, before heat & humidity return to close out the stretch with temps near 90 along with PM storm risks. Stay tuned!