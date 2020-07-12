NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Child care centers across New York City will be allowed to reopen their doors Monday, for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to shut down.
The city said it has a plan in place to ensure children are safe.
The facilities must enforce social distancing and face mask requirements.
No more than 15 children will be allowed in a room at a time.
Children and staff will undergo daily health screenings.
