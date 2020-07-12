Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sen. Chuck Schumer is pushing for more federal funding to ensure schools can reopen safely.
“For the PPE, for the barriers, for the cleaning materials, they need the dollars. They don’t have it on their own. We need to get it to them ASAP,” Schumer said Sunday.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
The proposal, developed with Washington Sen. Patty Murray, is known as the Coronavirus Child Care and Education Relief Act.
A key part of the measure includes an additional $175 billion for K-12 schools across the country. The money, in part, would go toward putting health protocols in place and help schools address learning loss from this past spring.
Schumer said New York would see a big piece of the funding.