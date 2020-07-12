ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said Sunday the state is monitoring an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Rensselaer County.
Data from the governor’s office Sunday showed 23 new confirmed cases in the county.
A number of them are linked to a handful of people who tested positive for the coronavirus after traveling back to New York from Georgia, according to the governor’s office.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- Ask Dr. Max Your Health Questions
- How Make Your Own DIY Face Mask
- How To Safely Remove Disposable Gloves
- Tips For Parents To Help Kids Cope
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
“What’s happening elsewhere in the United States is very concerning to us here at home, and our ability to avoid the same fate rests on New Yorkers’ willingness to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and local governments’ willingness to enforce the state guidelines,” said Cuomo in a statement.
The New York State Department of Health said they and Rensselaer County are conducting contact tracing, while those who tested positive are in isolation.
Statewide, the data showed five new COVID-19 deaths Saturday, matching the fewest of the pandemic.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention