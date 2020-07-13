Comments
By Mark McIntyre
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’ll be a mostly cloudy and muggy start to the new week, and there could even be some spotty showers.
Throughout Monday, expect a warm and humid airmass to take hold with temperatures in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely once again in the afternoon, and some storms could drop torrential rainfall and damaging winds.
It looks like we’ll get some brief relief from the humidity Tuesday and Wednesday, but it’ll still be warmer than average with temps in the upper 80s.
Right now, it looks like the end of the week will feature a return of the steamy conditions, along with PM storm risks. Stay tuned.