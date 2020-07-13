Comments
Today isn’t looking like a terribly active day, though a few showers and iso’d t’storms will develop mainly north and east of the city and mainly after midday. Should any t’storms develop, a strong or even severe t’storm can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies, humid conditions and highs in the mid 80s. Also worth mentioning: high risk of rip currents along the NY south facing beaches today.
Tonight will be mostly clear and mild. Temps will dip to around 70 in the city… 60s in the suburbs.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, warm and less humid. Highs will be in the mid 80s again.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.