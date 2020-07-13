NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Child care centers across New York City are back in business for the first time since being shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Monday, parents were still a little apprehensive about sending their children back.

Inside Arcadia Children’s Daycare in the Bronx, educational director Sue Sussman has tired making the classroom COVID-19 proof. Colorful circles on the ground teach toddlers about social distancing, and shared toys are locked away in storage.

But judging by her empty classroom, the precautions haven’t been enough to ease fears.

“People are holding back a little more, because it’s still here. But of course it’s going to go on, we know in reality, really months more,” Sussman told Fan.

On a typical day, she usually sees about 20 drop-offs. On Monday, there was just one.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Arcadia is one of roughly 3,000 child care programs that were allowed to reopen Monday in New York City after being closed for months.

While the news is welcome for many parents who are desperate to get to work, others just aren’t ready.

“Some parents say ‘Oh great, I hope to send my child soon, because I have a lot of shopping and I want to go to work,'” said Sussman. “Some other parents said maybe they’ll keep them home a little bit longer and then maybe a little later in the summer come in.”

The state implemented strict guidelines for reopening:

No more than 15 children are allowed in a room

All staff are required to wear face masks

Children and staff must have daily health screenings

Surfaces must be sanitized throughout the day

“If a child has watery eyes or is sneezing and coughing, they’re going to have to take them home temporarily and check with their doctor,” Sussman said.

The health department said if a child tests positive for coronavirus, everyone in that classroom will be notified and asked to quarantine for two weeks.