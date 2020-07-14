Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 51-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Tuesday morning in the Bronx.
It happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Tremont Street in the Crotona section.
Police said the man was in the crosswalk when he was struck by a sedan.
The vehicle appeared to be speeding and did not stop, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
His name has not been released.
