MANVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A small plane crashed in Somerset County, New Jersey, on Tuesday.
It happened at Central Jersey Regional Airport in Manville.
Just before 6 p.m., an airplane went through the fence line on that airport property and landed upside down in the cemetery right next to the airport, CBS2’s Dan Rice reports.
The app FlightAware shows the plane left Van Sant Airport in Pennsylvania around 4:11 p.m.
There are no reports of serious injuries. The cause of the crash is unknown.