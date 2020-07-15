NYC Shootings1 Dead, 5 Injured After Shots Fired Into Crowd Outside Crown Heights Apartment Building
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A funeral will be held Wednesday for a rising basketball star from the Bronx.

Brandon Hendricks was shot and killed last month in the Morris Heights section.

The 17-year-old had just graduated from James Monroe High School and had been weighing several college scholarships.

Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at Wednesday’s service in Bronxville.

The ceremony is being livestreamed because of coronavirus restrictions.

Police arrested 22-year-old Najhim Luke in connection with Hendricks’ death.

