NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s new information Wednesday on the brutal murder on the Lower East Side.

Police have identified the man who was killed and dismembered. His body was found by his sister in a luxury condominium.

Police have been keeping the building on East Houston street taped off and guarded.

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported that police have surveillance video of a person of interest entering the apartment with his face covered. Now they’re searching the neighborhood for video of that person without his face covered to hopefully get to the bottom of this.

Police identified the man found dead as Fahim Saleh, 33. His sister went to check on him Tuesday afternoon and made the gruesome discovery of his dismembered body.

“I can’t imagine. My heart goes out to his family, friends, anyone who knew the guy,” said East Village resident Greg Connolly.

Connolly was heading to do work at a nearby cocktail bar when he saw police going in and out of 265 East Houston Street around 3:30 p.m. Inside, police sources said a decapitated torso and other remains were found in black trash bags.

“It’s frightening that something like that could happen in a nice neighborhood. It’s scary,” Connolly said.

According to police sources, a well dressed man was seen on surveillance video entering the apartment off an elevator which opens directly into the victim’s apartment. That man was allegedly holding a bag, which police believe contained an electric saw that was left behind.

Source say it is believed the victim was killed before his body was dismembered, noting there was a lack of blood at the scene.

“Seems like that’s a pretty secure unit too, so it’s pretty terrifying,” one person said.

“I saw a young woman in the lobby – speaking with a number of police officers very clearly really really distressed,” said Leslie Feinberg, co-owner of the Subject cocktail bar across the street from the building.

Saleh’s social media reveals he was a tech entrepreneur. DeAngelis reported police are looking into his business practices, suspecting a business dispute may be behind this, but the motive for his murder still remains unclear.

DeAngelis was told the apartment was found orderly and not ransacked, so robbery has been ruled out as a motive. According to sources, investigators suspect the body was packed in bags so that someone could return and dispose of the body parts at a later time, but the scene was discovered before the body parts could be retrieved.