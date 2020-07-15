Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gun violence is on the rise in New Jersey.
Shooting deaths increased 19% so far this year compared to the same period last year.
Gov. Phil Murphy talked about the troubling trend at his briefing Wednesday afternoon.
“We’re not immune to what we’re seeing around the country in terms of this lethal cocktail of being pent up, hot weather, trying to undo the state of racism, folks trying to come to grips with community and police relations. There’s a lot of non-COVID violence everywhere, seems like everywhere in the country,” the governor said.
The New Jersey State Police acting superintendent said this past week alone, there were 39 shooting victims across the state. Thirteen of those victims have died.