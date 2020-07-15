Comments
STONINGTON, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island couple has been arrested after police say they were seen on video attacking a hotel worker in Connecticut.
Crystal Boyd was working at a Quality Inn last month when a guest called about his hot water not working.
Police said Philip Sarner got into a verbal altercation with Boyd, and then he and his companion Emily Orbay physically assaulted her.
Boyd said she heard racial slurs shouted during the attack.
Sarner and Orbay were charged with assault, bias and intimidation.
They were both released on bail.