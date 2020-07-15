Comments (2)
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An argument turned violent inside an elevator at a Midtown subway station.
Police say a woman struck another woman in the head with a cell phone, followed her, and poked the victim in the eyes before running away.
It happened Sunday afternoon at 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue.
Police are searching for the suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
I wanna read a story about the victim turning the tables on one of these thugs and putting them in ICU
Why is race not mentioned in the story?