NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York State is now allowing limited visits at nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

The state health department says people can visit facilities that haven’t had any coronavirus cases for at least 28 days.

Residents will be allowed two visitors at a time.

Guests must have their temperatures taken, wear face coverings and following social distancing rules.

More than 6,400 deaths in New York’s long-term care facilities have been linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

