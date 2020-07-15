Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York State is now allowing limited visits at nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
The state health department says people can visit facilities that haven’t had any coronavirus cases for at least 28 days.
Residents will be allowed two visitors at a time.
Guests must have their temperatures taken, wear face coverings and following social distancing rules.
More than 6,400 deaths in New York’s long-term care facilities have been linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
