NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Clashes marred what started out as a peaceful unity march in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning.

Demonstrators took to the streets to call for an end to the staggering increase in gun violence across the city, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

MORE: Gunmen Open Fire On Crowd Outside Crown Heights Apartment Building; 1 Dead, 5 Wounded

A unity march has stepped off from Cadman Plaza, led by a diverse group of faith leaders, along with law enforcement and citizens. Their message is to come together to stop the violence in the city, and listen to one another @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/BJJusEMcsN — Natalie Duddridge (@NatDuddridgeTV) July 15, 2020

Tensions started to build as the group began to cross the Brooklyn Bridge and were met by counter protesters.

As the march started, a diverse group of faith leaders — Christian, Muslim, Jewish — and law enforcement, police unions, Veterans for Black Lives Matter, and citizens came together. They all gathered at Cadman Plaza to call for a stop to the violence in the city and to have deeper conversations about racial justice and police reforms.

PROTESTS AND PAIN

As they started to march up the ramp to the bridge, they were paused by police and broke into prayer.

Chopper 2 over the scene showed counter protesters walking into traffic and sitting down in the roadway, blocking vehicles on the bridge.

Three officers violently attacked by protesters crossing the Brooklyn Bridge. The officers sustained serious injuries. This is not peaceful protest, this will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/cYuDX8G7ku — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 15, 2020

The counter protesters told CBS2 they feel that the unity marched was too supportive of the police. At least a dozen people were arrested and eventually the march was able to proceed over the bridge.

The NYPD released video of some officers being attacked by a person with a stick while the officers were making an arrest. Police said the officers suffered serious injuries, and released photos showing several bleeding from the head.

WEB EXTRA: Tracking Shootings In New York City

The leader of march, Bishop Gerald Seabrooks, the president of the United Clergy Coalition, said that kind of polarization and division is what they are trying to overcome and why more conversations between community and police are necessary.

“Let’s stop the violence. The people who are getting hurt right now while people are coming against the police officers is the African-American community,” Seabrooks said. “We are fed up and tired of seeing a 1-year-old shot, a 12-year-old paralyzed. No, we need the police. What we’re saying is we don’t want police brutality.”

Ed Mullins, the president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, pointed his finger at city leaders.

“If the mayor were doing his job properly, we wouldn’t have this issue. If the DAs were prosecuting the laws, we wouldn’t have these issues. What we are seeing right now is chaos in the city of New York and the victims are minorities,” Mullins said.

Seabrooks said he is calling on preachers to get out of their pulpits and on to the streets to bring healing. Faith leaders, police, and community leaders all recognize that the march and rally are just symbolic, adding the real work will happen behind the scenes with meetings, conversations, and, most importantly, listening.