(CBSNewYork)- Earlier Wednesday morning, a report from the New York Post, indicated that Las Vegas casino magnate Sheldon Adelson was the “mysterious” buyer interested in joining the Mets bidding. That report is now being denied by Mr. Adelson and his representatives.
A spokesperson for Adelson reached out to CBS2 to say that “Mr Adelson has no interest in purchasing the Mets,” pushing back on the idea that Adelson and private equity firm Silver Lake Partners aren’t bidding on the team on their own, rather they are joining the group led by Josh Harris and David Blitzer in pursuit of buying the team.
The 86-year-old Adelson, who is the founder, chariman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands corporation, is worth a reported $30 billion. Silver Lake Partners operates a $43 billion fund. Adding the two to the Harris and Blitzer group would have made for an interesting showdown with reported current top bidder Steve Cohen.
Adelson isn’t the only one disputing the reporting. Silver Lake Partners told amNewYork Metro that ““Any claim that Silver Lake is making or joining a bid for the NY Mets is entirely false and inaccurate.”