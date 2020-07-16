DEVELOPING1 Killed, 3 Injured After Window-Washing Machine Accident On Manhattan’s East Side
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three men are now under arrest in the deadly shooting of a father as he was walking with his 6-year-old daughter in the Bronx.

Surveillance video shows a car pulling up and 29-year-old Anthony Robinson being shot in the chest.

It happened on July 5 on East 170th Street and Sheridan Avenue.

Twenty-one-year-old Davon Delks, of the Bronx, 25-year-old Laquan Heyward, of Staten Island, and 27-year-old Devon Vines, of the Bronx, are all now facing murder charges.

